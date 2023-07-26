All Eyes On Wagner: “Wagnerians” in Belarus are commanded by a native of Ukraine Serhiy Chubko

Serhiy Chubko, a 47-year-old native of Ukraine, commands the Russian military from the "Wagner Military Command" in Belarus.
This is discussed in the investigation of the All Eyes On Wagner project, which monitors the activities of the "Wagnerians".
On July 19, during his stay in the "Wagner" camp near Osipovichi in Belarus, the founder of the PMC Yevgeny Prigozhina nnounced that Serhii, with the call sign "Pioneer", was becoming the "senior in the direction of Belarus". The All Eyes On Wagner project found out that the "Pioneer" is Serhii Volodymyrovych Chubko, registration number M-2870, a 47-year-old veteran of the "PMC Wagner". He was born in Chernivtsi, and in the early 1990s he emigrated to Russia with his parents. Prior to joining PMC Wagner, the man served in the Russian Airborne Forces from 1994 to 2002.
Since 2003, Chubko has been the head of the commission for youth affairs in the Novorossiysk administration. In 2005, he became the deputy head of the district administration. Chubko joined PMK Wagner on January 26, 2017 and went to Syria. In 2020, he returned to Russia and worked in logistics and security companies, in 2021 he returned to Syria. In July 2021, Chubko went to the Central African Republic as the head of operations.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion in Russia, the "Wagner PMC" relocated to Belarus. Prigozhin has already created the Concord Management and Consulting company in Belarus. The company was registered by the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee on July 19. Near the village of Tsel of the Osypovych district, where the companyʼs office is located, there is a field camp of the Wagnerians. The only activity of the company is specified as "real estate management".
- "Training sites" for the so-called territorial defense of Belarus have been deployed in the Mogilev region of Belarus near the city of Osipovichi, where the instructors are "Wagnerians". In the village of Tsel in the Mogilev region, a large camp is being built for "Wagner PMC".