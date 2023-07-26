All Eyes On Wagner: “Wagnerians” in Belarus are commanded by a native of Ukraine Serhiy Chubko

Serhiy Chubko, a 47-year-old native of Ukraine, commands the Russian military from the "Wagner Military Command" in Belarus.

This is discussed in the investigation of the All Eyes On Wagner project, which monitors the activities of the "Wagnerians".

On July 19, during his stay in the "Wagner" camp near Osipovichi in Belarus, the founder of the PMC Yevgeny Prigozhina nnounced that Serhii, with the call sign "Pioneer", was becoming the "senior in the direction of Belarus". The All Eyes On Wagner project found out that the "Pioneer" is Serhii Volodymyrovych Chubko, registration number M-2870, a 47-year-old veteran of the "PMC Wagner". He was born in Chernivtsi, and in the early 1990s he emigrated to Russia with his parents. Prior to joining PMC Wagner, the man served in the Russian Airborne Forces from 1994 to 2002.