The Italian Senate recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Italian Senate unanimously recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on July 26.
"I am grateful to the Italian Senate for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims and warns future generations against the crime of genocide," Kuleba wrote.
- The Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 was officially recognized as genocide of the Ukrainian people by 33 states.
- On December 15, 2022 , the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.