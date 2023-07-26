The Italian Senate recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Italian Senate unanimously recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on July 26.

"I am grateful to the Italian Senate for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims and warns future generations against the crime of genocide," Kuleba wrote.