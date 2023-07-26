Zelensky signed the tax bill

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed the tax bill No. 8401. Therefore, from August 1, 2023, the unified tax of 2% will be abolished. Adoption of this law is an important condition stipulated in the agreement with the IMF.

The draft law also regulates the transition from a 2 percent single tax:

the 2% EP payer will have the right to submit an application for a waiver of the 2% EP and indicate which taxation system they wish to switch to. Without submitting such an application, as well as if the payer does not indicate the desired system in the application, the payer of 2% EP will automatically be transferred to the system on which he was before the election of 2%;

newly created natural persons, and enterprises, which from the day of state registration chose 2% of the EP, will automatically be considered taxpayers of the third group with a rate of 5%.

Also, starting August 1, the law partially cancels the current moratorium on inspections for excise goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuel), gambling business, and financial services.

From October 1, responsibility for violations in the field of application of the Criminal Code returns. The law also provides that "technical debt" (which arose between April 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, in the electronic cabinet) will not be taken into account when determining whether a payer can remain on the simplified system.

Also, the document preserves the right to voluntary payment of tax and a single social contribution for front-line territories (in particular, for territories of possible hostilities) and gives the opportunity to FOPs — payers of the EP without VAT to indicate the names of goods (services) in a simplified form in settlement documents.