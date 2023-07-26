Another 18 members of the Russian State Duma were convicted in Frankivsk. They were given 15 years in prison

According to the SBU materials, 18 more deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison, 73 are on the waiting list.

It was established that on February 15, 2022, these officials supported the resolution to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to recognize the "independence" of the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

And already on February 22, they voted for the ratification of the so-called "agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the Kremlin and terrorist organizations "L/DNR".

Moscow used this decision as a formal pretext for launching a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Based on these facts, the investigators of the Security Service conducted an investigation under Part 3 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since 18 convicted deputies of the Russian Federation are currently on the territory of Russia, the beginning of the term of serving the punishment is determined from the day of their actual detention.