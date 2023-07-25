In the Netherlands, a judge who tried to influence the MH17 case has resigned

The court in The Hague has confirmed that the judge of the Court of Appeal of The Hague has resigned. She tried to use the conspiracy theory to influence the process in the 2014 downing of a passenger Boeing 777 flying MH17 in the sky over Ukraine.
The Dutch publication NOS writes about it.
The woman worked as an adviser at the court in The Hague and promoted her brotherʼs book, which claimed that flight MH17 was not shot down by a Russian missile, but by "secret services". The judge distributed the book to other judges and prosecutors involved in the MH17 case.
- On July 12, the judge received a written reprimand for "undermining trust in the court". The publication notes that this is a rather rare case when a judge in the Netherlands receives a disciplinary penalty. Then the woman called the conclusions of the Dutch Security Council and the prosecutorʼs office "deliberate and transparent concealment", and also called some of the results of the investigation "manipulation and lies".
- The passenger plane of the Malaysia Airlines company, operating flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down on July 17, 2014 near the occupied Torez of the Donetsk region by a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile system. All passengers and crew members — a total of 298 people — died. Russia denies its involvement in the plane crash, but puts forward conflicting versions of the event.