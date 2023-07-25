In the Netherlands, a judge who tried to influence the MH17 case has resigned

The court in The Hague has confirmed that the judge of the Court of Appeal of The Hague has resigned. She tried to use the conspiracy theory to influence the process in the 2014 downing of a passenger Boeing 777 flying MH17 in the sky over Ukraine.

The Dutch publication NOS writes about it.

The woman worked as an adviser at the court in The Hague and promoted her brotherʼs book, which claimed that flight MH17 was not shot down by a Russian missile, but by "secret services". The judge distributed the book to other judges and prosecutors involved in the MH17 case.