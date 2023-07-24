Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was tried for disobeying the police. She will pay the fine

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying the police during a climate protest in the Swedish city of Malmö on June 19. She was fined.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to the TT news agency.

Thunberg confirmed that she participated in the protest and disobeyed police orders, but pleaded not guilty and said that these actions were necessary.

"My actions are justified. I believe that we are in an emergency situation that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk in both the short and long term,” she noted.

The fine will be based on Thunbergʼs reported income. It is not yet known how much she will have to pay.

During the protest in Malmö, protesters blocked the road for oil trucks in the harbor. Greta was accused of disobeying a police order.