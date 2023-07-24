Hackers attacked the government of Norway — 12 ministries were affected

Twelve Norwegian government ministries were affected by the cyber attack.

Reuters writes about it.

"We discovered a weak point in the platform of one of our suppliers. Now this weak point has been eliminated," the head of the government agency Eric Hope noted.

According to him, the attack was discovered on July 12 due to unusual traffic on the providerʼs platform. Hope declined to provide details. The police are currently investigating the incident.

The government said they could not yet say who was behind the cyber attack and assess the consequences. However, it is already known that the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice are not affected, as they use a different IT platform.