Intelligence: Russia is modernizing some types of missiles

Russia is modernizing some types of missiles, including the Kh-22 and Onyx, and has resumed the use of Bastion complexes.

This was reported by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyy.

"We clearly know that measures were taken to modernize some types of missiles. The same X-22 has essentially already become the X-32, that is, it has undergone modernization," he said.

Ukrainian intelligence also has information about Russian plans to modernize Onyx missiles.

In addition, Skibitskyy added that after modernization, the Russians resumed the use of the Bal and Bastion complexes, which are used against civilian objects.

The Central Intelligence Agency also noted that the Russians are studying the state of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

"We monitor all issues related to the exploration of our energy facilities by the Russian Federation. They started such work," Skibitskyy emphasized.

He said that Russia is currently using various types of intelligence, including space intelligence, to determine the state of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The Russians are also trying to identify critical objects that generally affect Ukraineʼs energy system.