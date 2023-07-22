The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland protested to the Russian ambassador because of Putinʼs words about Stalinʼs “gift”.

Russian Ambassador Serhiy Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland because of Putinʼs recent anti-Polish remarks at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
WNP writes about it.
Deputy Head of Polish Diplomacy Pawel Jablonski said that the meeting was short. Andreev behaved aggressively and did not comply with diplomatic protocol when he was told about the inadmissibility of border revision attempts. According to Yablonskyi, Andreevʼs behavior fully reflected the policy of Russia, which does not intend to achieve any goals through diplomatic means.
- On July 21, during a meeting of the Security Council, Putin stated that Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin allegedly "gifted" the western voivodships to Poland, and that Warsaw should thank the USSR for "restoring independence."
- The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, responded by saying that Stalin was a criminal who killed hundreds of thousands of Poles, and the Polish government commissioner for information security, Stanislaw Zharyn, called Putin a "pathetic Kremlin bore."