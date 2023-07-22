The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland protested to the Russian ambassador because of Putinʼs words about Stalinʼs “gift”.

Russian Ambassador Serhiy Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland because of Putinʼs recent anti-Polish remarks at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

WNP writes about it.

Deputy Head of Polish Diplomacy Pawel Jablonski said that the meeting was short. Andreev behaved aggressively and did not comply with diplomatic protocol when he was told about the inadmissibility of border revision attempts. According to Yablonskyi, Andreevʼs behavior fully reflected the policy of Russia, which does not intend to achieve any goals through diplomatic means.