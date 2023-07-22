Ryanair is considering the option of resuming flights to Ukraine until the end of 2023, but there are conditions

The Irish low-cost Ryanair is considering the option of resuming flights to Ukraine until the end of 2023, provided that the Ukrainian side can protect the planes and convince the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and insurance companies.

Ryanair executive director Michael OʼLeary told about this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We are considering two plans: one — when the war ends and everything opens up in one or two days. And the second, the most likely, that we can schedule a small number of flights as early as the end of this year," OʼLeary said.

According to him, the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine is working to restore some flights to Kyiv and Lviv at the end of this year.

OʼLeary believes in the success of Ukraineʼs negotiations with EASA. As an example, he cited the experience of Israel, where aviation continues to fly to Tel Aviv, which is located 10 minutes away from the West Bank, from where the rockets are launched.