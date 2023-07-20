Post-war plan. Ryanair plans to open 75 air routes to Ukraine and place up to 30 new Boeing 737 MAX

After the end of the war, the Irish low-cost Ryanair plans to launch 75 air routes from Europe to Ukraine, invest more than $3 billion, leading the recovery of the Ukrainian air transport market, and also place up to 30 new Boeing 737 MAX at the airports of Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa.

As reported by the press service of Boryspil Airport and Interfax-Ukraine, these plans were announced following the visit to Kyiv by the executive director of Ryanair, Michael OʼLeary.

Ryanair is planning an active return to Ukraine at low fares within 8 weeks after the opening of the airspace, connecting the main airports of Ukraine with more than 20 EU capitals. The airline is ready for up to 600 flights per week. In the first 12 months after the start of the operation, the airline plans to reach more than 5 million passengers and increase this number to 10 million within 5 years.

In addition, Ryanair plans to open daily flights between Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa as soon as the airports are ready.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov said that work is already underway on solutions and investment plans that will allow for the quick launch of planes.