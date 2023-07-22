In Great Britain, a street was named after Zelenskyi

An avenue named after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was opened in the British city of Harlow.

The BBC writes about it.

Fifth Avenue in Garlow became Fifth Avenue — Zelenskyy Avenue.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko was supposed to be present at the opening, but Zelenskyy dismissed him, so the new street was presented by local deputies.

MP Robert Helfon said Garlow was a fitting place to honor the Ukrainian leader as the town was built for Londonʼs post-World War II settlers.

“Harlow the new town emerged like a phoenix from the ashes. We wanted to show the Ukrainians what can be done - that once they are victorious over Russia, that there is hope, there is opportunity, that they will have beautiful new towns," he said.

He also praised local residents who helped house and support approximately 70 Ukrainian refugees.