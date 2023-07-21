In Volyn, a municipal enterprise bought a minivan for the regional council for 2.3 million hryvnias

In Volyn, the municipal enterprise (ME) "Volynpryrodresurs"; of the Volyn Regional Council purchased a 2023 Hyundai Staria US4 from a showroom for 2.3 million hryvnias — to accompany foreign delegations and foreign business trips of regional council employees.

This is evidenced by the data of the "Prozorro" system, and the local publication "The Power of Truth" writes about the details.

According to the director of "Volynpryrodresurs" Anatoliy Kapustyuk, the Hyundai Staria US4 was bought not for the production needs of the company, but for the regional council. He said that the municipal enterprise is profitable, so it is able to carry out such operations.

The auction took place on June 21. After them, ME "Volynpryrodresurs" purchased a Hyundai Staria 2.2 US4 minivan from the "Bohdan-Auto Lutsk" company. The car was bought in the most expensive 7-Top Bronze configuration for 2.3 million hryvnias.

The car is a seven-seater, has BOSE premium acoustics with 11 speakers, heated and ventilated seats. The Bronze option package includes a leather-trimmed steering wheel and suede seats, exclusive alloy wheels with a bronze finish, as well as grille, front bumper and logo trim.

The deputy of the managing department for the management of objects jointly owned by territorial communities Olena Kuzmenko commented on this purchase: "It is so expensive, because they ["Volynpryrodresurs"] bought it for themselves. They can afford it because they have profits. This is generally our most profitable enterprise. According to the official version, we are currently working under martial law, foreign delegations and volunteers are constantly coming to us. Also, the chairman and deputies constantly travel abroad as part of charity agreements. This is a car specifically for foreign delegations and for business trips abroad, when not one person goes, but three or four."

Earlier, according to Kuzmenko, officials went on business trips "in an old minibus."

"The regional council has a bus from 2003. He hardly gets out of repairs. Therefore, we no longer use it for long trips. We plan to hand it over to someone who doesnʼt have to travel far," added Olena Kuzmenko.