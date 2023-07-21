General Staff: Russians lost dozens of units of military equipment over the past day. The situation at the frontline

During the day, the Russian army lost 680 invaders and four tanks. The Russians tried to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, where 20 combat clashes took place with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks southwest of Masyutivka (Kharkiv region) and in the Kupyansk direction. In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers on the southwestern outskirts of Klishchiivka, and on the Avdiivka — in the Nevelske area.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian fighters continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Novomykhailivka and Maryinka areas (Donetsk region). In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the enemy is trying to hinder the advance of Ukrainian troops.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully advanced in the south: in the direction of Novodanilivka — Verbove, Novodanilivka — Robotyne, Novodarivka — Priyutne. There, the military entrenched themselves, conducted artillery fire on the enemy and counter-battery combat.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and destroyed a reconnaissance drone of operational-tactical level. Units of missile troops and artillery hit six artillery pieces in firing positions and the enemyʼs EW station.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 15 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 11 units of automobile equipment and tankers, etc.