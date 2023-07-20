UAH 1.8 million in cash was found in the Khmelnytskyi church with the metropolitan of the UOC MP. It happened during the description of the property

In Khmelnytskyi, during the inventory of the property on the territory of the Holy Intercession Cathedral (Volodymyrska Street), 1.8 million UAH in cash was found in the possession of Metropolitan Antony (Fialko) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). He tried to take out the money in the bag.

This was reported by the local publication Vsim.

The audit commission came to the cathedral today. This is already the fourth attempt to describe the property after the congregation passed to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Metropolitan Anthony was present during this process. The head of the audit commission Yaroslav Kayuk claims that at some point Antony was spotted with a large package when he tried to leave the warehouse. He was stopped, and money was found in the bag.

Doubting the origin of this money, the members of the commission called the police. According to Antonyʼs lawyer, this money was declared. However, Kayuk denied this. He added that representatives of the UOC did not talk about any money beforehand. Khmelnytskyi blogger Andriy Popyk showed a video with Antony, who says that these are his personal funds. Their origin is already being checked.