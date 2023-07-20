General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 240 000 Russians

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 530 soldiers, six tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems and three air defense systems. In total, 240 010 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions — almost 30 combat clashes took place during the past day.

On June 19, Ukrainian aviation carried out seven strikes on concentrations of Russian troops. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down two reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit four areas of concentration of Russian troops and weapons, an ammunition depot, 11 artillery pieces in firing positions, two anti-aircraft defenses and an enemy electronic warfare station.