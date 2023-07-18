“Diia” application has begun beta testing payments for destroyed housing

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a set of participants for beta testing payments under the "eRecovery" program. This was reported by the head of the department Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed due to Russian aggression will be able to submit a statement to "Diia" and receive compensation from the state. You can join the testing by following the link.

"Join the beta test to be the first to buy your own home and help the team improve the service," the minister urged.

Register for testing if you:

have a destroyed house in the village Moschun or the village of Borodyanka, Kyiv region;

previously sent a statement about destroyed property to "Diia";

the sole owner of housing that is registered in the State Register of Real Property Rights;

have a verified tax number (RNOKPP);

have reached 18 years of age.

After the beta test, compensation for destroyed housing will be available for other settlements controlled by Ukraine.

"We are also working on the expansion of ʼeRecoveryʼ for property in very temporarily occupied territories," the department noted.

Earlier, within the framework of the "eRecovery" program, payments for the repair of damaged housing were launched. More than 1 400 Ukrainians have already received funds to restore their homes.