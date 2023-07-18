The ECtHR rejected Russiaʼs claim against Ukraine. This was the only interstate complaint

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) refused Russia to satisfy the claims against Ukraine. This was the only interstate complaint against Kyiv, the Ministry of Justice reported.

This is a lawsuit filed by the Russian Federation in July 2021. It contained 10 accusations, including responsibility for the downing of the MH17 plane — they say, Ukraine "did not close the airspace."

Moscow also complained about the blocking of the North Crimean Canal and asked the court to oblige Ukraine to restore the supply of water to Crimea and stop "oppression" of the Russian language. But the ECtHR rejected this back in 2021. Other claims were rejected today.

After a thorough study of the "materials and evidence" submitted by the Russian Federation, as well as taking into account Russiaʼs behavior and lack of any cooperation since March 2022, the ECtHR rejected the claim in its entirety and removed it from the case register.