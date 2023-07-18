In the Rivne region, officials of military units received a suspended sentence for illegal bonuses for violators of discipline

In the Rivne region, two deputy commanders of the company for moral and psychological support received a suspended sentence for illegally assigning "combat" extra payments of 30 000 hryvnias.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigators established that for six months, the officials illegally issued 30 000 hryvnia additional payments to military personnel who violated discipline.

There are currently 29 documented cases of illegal payments. SBI emphasizes that the losses amount to 1.2 million hryvnias.

Taking into account the full compensation of the amount of damages from the parties involved, the court found the officials guilty under Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced them to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary term of one year.