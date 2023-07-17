The Russians shelled Bilopillia in the Sumy region. There are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers shelled the center of Bilopillia in the Sumy region. Now it is known that two women died. The shelling destroyed the administration building.

The mayor of the city, Yuriy Zarko, informed Suspilne about this.

According to him, at least ten people were injured. Two of them are in serious condition; they were taken to the Sumy hospital.

Five employees of the State Emergency Service were injured, as noted by the spokesman of the main office of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, Oleh Strilka.