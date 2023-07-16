In a week, the defense forces destroyed more than 10 boats with Russian saboteurs in the south

During the week, the Defense Forces in the south destroyed more than 10 boats with subversive and reconnaissance groups of the occupiers.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humenyuk on the air of a nationwide telethon.

She emphasized that on land, the Defense Forces are "with great difficulties, but they are making progress."

"In our area of responsibility, where the front line runs along the Dnipro River, the counter-battery fight continues, and our main achievements are the destruction of the enemyʼs potential. If we speak for a week, we have very strong results in destroying the under-fleet that the enemy still has on the Dnipro and is trying to maneuver between the islands. More than 10 boats were destroyed by sabotage and reconnaissance groups. And, in particular, the destruction of large-caliber guns "Msta-B", "Hyacinth", with which the enemy is trying to shell the right bank of the Kherson region," said the speaker.

Humeniuk added that a large number of electronic warfare stations and drones were destroyed.