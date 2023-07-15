Collaborators from the Kharkiv region are included in the Interpol database

Information about collaborators from the Kharkiv region, who may be hiding in Europe, began to be entered into the Interpol database.

This was announced by the head of the police of the Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov.

The data of 25 fugitive traitors have already been sent to the base. Bolvinov called on everyone who has true information about collaborators who are currently in Europe to inform the law enforcement officers of the data of such a person and the country in which he is hiding.

"Everyone who was involved in cooperation with the Russians during the occupation is entered into the database and submitted to Interpol. We inform our foreign colleagues that these people are not "victims of war" or political refugees, as they try to appear there, but suspects of criminal offenses in Ukraine," he emphasized.