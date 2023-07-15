General Staff: Defense forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in five directions. What is the situation at the front

The Russians unsuccessfully advanced west of Dibrova in Luhansk region and east of Novosadovo in Donetsk region in the past day in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all attacks by the occupiers in the Berkhivka area of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivлф direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Pervomaiskyi.

In the Marнinka direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the advance of Russian troops in the Marʼinka area.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the Russian army attacked the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region, but the offensive was unsuccessful.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 13 strikes on areas where enemy troops are concentrated and also struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile complex. Units of missile forces and artillery hit 9 artillery pieces in firing positions.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 590 soldiers, five tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 237,180 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.