Estonia extradited a Russian to the USA who could import Western weapons to the Russian Federation

Estonia extradited Russian Vadym Konoshchenko to the USA, who is involved in the case of the US Ministry of Justice about the smuggling of technology and dual-use weapons from US companies for the Russian defense sector.

This is reported by the US Department of Justice.

Konoshchenko is an alleged employee of the Federal Security Service (FSB). He was arrested in Estonia on a previous warrant issued in the United States. He was extradited on July 13.

He is expected to stand trial in Brooklyn on conspiracy and charges related to a global procurement network and money laundering on behalf of the Russian government.