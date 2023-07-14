Media: USA buys scrapped Hawk air defense systems for Ukraine from Taiwan

The USA is buying back from Taiwan decommissioned MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft missile complexes in the Phase III modification for further transfer to Ukraine. These complexes intercept missiles at a distance of up to 40 km at a maximum height of 18 km.
China Times and Taiwan News sources report that it is a Phase III modification. The complexes were decommissioned in June of this year.
Taiwanʼs Ministry of National Defense declined Taiwan Newsʼ request for comment but said the weapons were being disposed of in accordance with regulations.
- The MIM-23 Hawk is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system developed by Raytheon and adopted by the United States in the 1960s. The complex has three versions — Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III. Initially, it was developed to destroy aircraft, and later it was refined to intercept missiles. Ukraine has such complexes — they were given as aid by the allies.