General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 500 invaders over the past day

The Russian army is attacking in the direction of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka. Heavy fighting continues there, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day of July 14, the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced east of Nevske in Luhansk region and east of Ternove in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berkhivka. In the Avdiivka direction, an offensive was repulsed on the outskirts of Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter Russian attacks on the outskirts of Maryinka.

Ukrainian aviation hit the concentration of troops eight times and hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems twice.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit the area of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots, ten artillery systems on firing positions, three anti-aircraft defenses and a counter-battery radar station.

The Russian army lost approximately 550 soldiers, five tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, 24 artillery systems and two air defense systems over the past day. In total, 236 590 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.