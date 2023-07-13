Bild published details of NATOʼs defense plan in the event of a Russian attack

The German publication Bild published the details of NATOʼs defense plan in the event of a Russian attack.

According to journalists, the plan occupies more than 4,400 pages. In it, NATO countries determine how to defend the Alliance in emergency situations.

According to the document, NATOʼs supreme commander in Europe, in the event of a threat, will be able to make more decisions without first referring to the Allianceʼs bodies. This should allow NATO to respond more quickly to threats.

An important role in the defense plan belongs to Germany — it should become the most important logistical hub for the forces of the Alliance.

300,000 military personnel, including 35,000 Bundeswehr soldiers, will be on high alert.

A thousand combat groups of national armies will be created in the Baltic countries and in Poland. Germany will be responsible for Lithuania, Canada for Latvia, Great Britain for Estonia, and the USA for Poland. Germany wants to permanently station 4,000 troops in Lithuania.

Also under discussion is the creation of a second NATO ground command in Wiesbaden, along with the already existing headquarters in Izmir, Turkey. However, the decision has not yet been made, Bild notes.

In addition, NATO will increase the number of artillery systems, long-range missiles and air defense systems. The Alliance also wants to better secure its underwater pipelines to protect against sabotage.