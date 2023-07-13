The Verkhovna Rada allowed law enforcement officers to shoot down trespassing drones

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) authorized the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Guard to shoot down drones that violate the airspace of Ukraine.

The MP from the "European Solidarity" faction Iryna Herashchenko informed about this.

The corresponding bill No. 8185 was supported by 263 MPs.

According to Herashchenko, at first it was only about banning the use of drones over police stations, SBU buildings and border service facilities only during the period of martial law, but in the end the deputies voted for such a ban in peacetime as well.