“Ukrzaliznytsia” enters the European market

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) enters the European market and has already registered the operator Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland.

The company reported this on July 13.

This operator will connect transportation through Ukraine and European countries.

At the first stage of its work, Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland will provide a comprehensive cargo transportation service, coordinate work with European operators, cargo owners, border crossings, control rolling stock abroad and fully provide logistics.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" noted that the creation of such a company is a necessity for the development and growth of freight traffic between Ukraine and the European Union.

"We are integrating the system of freight rail transportation of Ukraine into the European space and are starting to build a full-fledged freight transportation operator on the territory of the European Union," the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko noted.