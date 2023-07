Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon of July 12. Six people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Ukraine writes about this.

One child is among the injured. All victims were provided with medical assistance and hospitalized. One woman was escorted home. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service also worked on the spot.

It is not yet known what exactly the Russians used to attack Zaporizhzhia.