SBU declared a new suspicion of the admiral of the Russian fleet, who ordered to strike Vinnytsia with “Kalibr” missiles

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered new evidence of the guilt of the former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Igor Osipov, who is involved in shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

SBU reported this on July 12.

The investigators established that it was Osipov who organized the mass air attack on Vinnytsia on July 14, 2022, when 29 people were killed (including three children) and another 154 people were injured. Then, on the order of Osipov, there was a shelling from a Russian combat surface ship based near Cape Fiolent of the Crimean Peninsula.

Therefore, Osipov was informed of the suspicion due to violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.