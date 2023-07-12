The Cabinet of Ministers changed the procedure for booking conscripts and determined the terms of consideration of appeals

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of areas whose employees can be reserved from mobilization, and established clear deadlines for consideration of appeals regarding the determination of enterprises of critical importance.

Corresponding changes were made to Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilization and during martial law, the Ministry of Economy reports.

Now the deadline for consideration of the appeal of enterprises, institutions and organizations should not exceed 10 working days.

To be considered critical (which entitles employees to reservation), businesses must meet three or more of the seven criteria. This is the amount of taxes and fees paid, the absence of arrears from the payment of SSC, the importance of the industry for the national economy or the satisfaction of the needs of the territorial community, residency in "Diia.City", etc.

For some enterprises, for example in the field of fuel and energy complex, it is enough to meet two or more criteria.

Other changes include:

that the amounts of the single social contribution (SSC) are now taken into account in the tax criterion for determining the enterprise as critical (it provides for the payment by the enterprise during the reporting tax year of taxes, fees, payments in the amount of more than €1.5 million);

that enterprises of veterinary medicine, state enterprises of sample control can be recognized as critically important if they meet two criteria, instead of three, as before;

application of a unified approach to determining the number of conscripts subject to reservation and working in local self-government bodies and state bodies.

