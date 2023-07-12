The Defense Forces shot down 11 enemy drones and continue their offensive in the area of Berdyansk and Melitopol

During July 11, the Defense Forces advanced in the area of Berdyansk and Melitopol, and Russian troops tried to attack on the eastern front. 29 combat clashes took place in Donbas during the day, the General Staff reported.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians attacked near Hryhorivka, but without success. Near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Defense Forces continue to deter attacks in the Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske areas.

In the Mariinka direction, under enemy artillery fire, our defenders repelled all attacks in the areas of Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and Maryinka settlements.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue their offensive on Melitopol and Berdyansk, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Losses of the Russians amount to 510 killed occupiers over the past day.

On the night of July 12, the Russian invaders also attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction (Kursk) with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

In total, they launched 15 kamikaze drones, 11 of which were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Center and East air commands.

In Cherkasy region, one of the objects of non-residential infrastructure was hit. A fire broke out on the spot, which has now been extinguished. Two people were injured in the attack — they were taken to the hospital with burns, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.