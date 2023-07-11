Warsaw is reducing the presence of Russians in the Polish economy. The government seized assets from the Russian billionaire Kantor

The Polish government has appointed Russian oligarch Vyacheslav Kantor as the property manager of the countryʼs largest fertilizer producer Grupa Azoty.

This was reported by the Minister of Development and Technologies Valdemar Buda.

The Polish authorities will look for a partner who will buy the frozen share of about 20% of Grupa Azoty shares and pay compensation.

The temporary administrator must determine the market value of the securities, obtain permits for the transaction and reissue the securities.

"A new era is beginning. Step by step, we are eliminating the presence of Russians in the Polish economy. Either through independence from Russian energy resources, or through limiting Russian influence and capital," Buda emphasized.

Grupa Azoty is one of the largest chemical holdings in Europe, which specializes in the production of structural plastics, nitrogen and complex fertilizers, oxoalcohols and plasticizers. The group is the fifth largest producer of polyamides in Europe, the only Polish producer of polyoxymethylene and one of the leading producers of mineral fertilizers in the European Union.