MFA: The man with a prosthesis, who was removed from the plane by the Hungarian airline “Wizz Air”, was not a military man or a veteran

The Hungarian airline "Wizz Air" took a Ukrainian citizen with a prosthesis off the plane. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine found that he was not a serviceman of the Armed Forces or a veteran.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The Ukrainian consul in Israel helped Oleksandr (thatʼs the manʼs name) board a flight to Europe, from where he will go to Ukraine. The man became disabled due to a road accident several years ago.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the airline company "Wizz Air" has violated the rights of a citizen of Ukraine, therefore it is waiting for the completion of the official investigation, the prosecution of the guilty and the fulfillment of the obligations of the air carrier to the passenger.

"Protecting the rights and interests of all Ukrainians abroad, regardless of their profession and life circumstances, is an absolute priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," added Nikolenko.