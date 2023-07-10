The Hungarian airline “Wizz Air” took a Ukrainian soldier with a prosthesis off the plane. Later they apologized

Hungarian airline Wizz Air has issued an apology for removing a Ukrainian veteran from a flight from Tel Aviv to Warsaw.

The company stated in a statement that it is the crewʼs responsibility to ensure that all passengers are "fit" for the flight or have an escort for assistance.

And in the case of an illness that could endanger the flight, the passenger "must be denied boarding".

"This was a difficult but necessary decision taken with passenger safety in mind," the airline claims.

The company stated the passenger was given water and a place to sit so he could wait for help from airport staff.

Earlier, DailyNewsHungary reported that a veteran Ukrainian soldier with an amputated leg was disembarked from a Wizz Air plane in Tel Aviv. The Hungarian airline said it was aware of the incident and had started an investigation. According to Nexta, the man stated that he could not sit in his seat because of the prosthesis.

He also said that he lost his leg in the war and is flying home to his family in Ukraine.