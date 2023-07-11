Norway has increased the military aid fund to Ukraine to $960 million

The Norwegian government announced an increase in military support to Ukraine by $239 million. Thus, the amount of total assistance will increase to $960 million.

This is reported on the website of the Norwegian government.

"Ukraine urgently needs more military support and equipment. Norway is therefore increasing its military support by NOK 2.5 billion to a total of NOK 10 billion in 2023,” the Prime Minister Jonas Haar Stere noted.

In addition to this, Norway decided to increase the deductions to the NATO support fund for Ukraine to $29 million every year.

"Norway is increasing its contribution to the NATO support fund for Ukraine. Norway will provide NOK 300 million in 2023 and contribute a total of NOK 1.5 billion over five years. This is a clear signal of long-term support for Ukraine in carrying out reforms, which will further connect Ukraine with the Alliance," said the head of the Norwegian government.

Stere also talked about the decision to increase Norwayʼs investment in its own defense to at least 2% of GDP.