In the largest city of South Africa, it snowed for the first time in more than ten years

In the largest city of South Africa, Johannesburg, it snowed for the first time in 11 years.

The Guardian writes about it.

On social media, residents of Johannesburg are calling the snow "pure magic" and "a great start to the week." Some children were able to see snow for the first time in their lives.

A professor of physical geography at the University of the Witwatersrand Jennifer Fitchett noted that the snow fell due to a sharp increase in humidity, low temperatures and cold winds, but the snowfall would not last long.