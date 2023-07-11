The Taliban banned all Swedish activities in Afghanistan. This happened because of the burning of the Koran

After the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, the Taliban administration informed that it would stop all activities of Sweden in the country, writes Reuters.

"After insulting the holy Koran and allowing the insult of Muslim beliefs, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan orders the cessation of all Swedish activities in Afghanistan," said a spokesman for the Taliban administration Zabiullah Mujahid.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Sweden no longer has an embassy there. Therefore, the order is likely to affect the non-governmental organization "Swedish Committee of Afghanistan", thousands of humanitarian workers of which work in the field of health care, education and development of rural areas throughout the country.