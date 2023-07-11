HACC confiscated the Kyiv apartments of the Russian designer Lebedev. He is under the sanctions of the National Security Council

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the Ministry of Justiceʼs claim to recover the assets of Russian propagandist Artemiy Lebedev, who is under sanctions of the National Security Council. Director of the Department of Sanctions Policy of the Ministry of Justice Inna Bohatyh informed about this.

Two apartments in the center of Kyiv were seized as state income: on Yaroslaviv Val (area 138 sq. m) and on Saksahansky Street (193 sq. m).

The first apartment was written directly to Lebedev, the second he wrote to his fellow programmer a few months before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The decision of the HACC will enter into force after the deadline for filing an appeal has expired. If Lebedev submits it, the confiscation, if not canceled, will become legally binding after the final decision of the appeals chamber of the HACC. He can return the appeal, refuse to open appeal proceedings or make his own decision.

Lebedev openly spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda and visits the occupied territories. It was added to the sanctions list in January 2023.