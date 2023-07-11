General Staff: Russian troops lost another 540 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment killed in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of July 11. Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have lost approximately 540 soldiers, 4 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 4 MLRS, a helicopter, 7 tactical drones (reconnaissance drones, kamikaze drones), 29 vehicles and 7 special vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas, the General Staff added.

Missile troops and artillery units hit the command post, three manpower concentration areas, an ammunition depot, seven artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, and one air defense system.