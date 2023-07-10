Reuters: NATO countries agreed on regional defense plans in the event of a Russian attack

NATO allies on July 10 reached an agreement on defense plans detailing how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to five diplomats.

In setting out its regional plans, NATO will provide guidance to countries on how to modernize their forces and logistics.

The need to finance the implementation of this agreement is one of the reasons why leaders intend to increase the Allianceʼs military spending. The current target of 2% of the national GDP would be the minimum requirement.

NATO officials estimate that it will take several years to fully implement the plans, although they stress that the alliance could go into battle immediately if necessary.

Earlier, the adoption of the agreement was blocked by Turkey because of the wording regarding Cyprus.

For decades, NATO saw no need for large-scale defense plans because the alliance felt that post-Soviet Russia no longer posed a real threat.