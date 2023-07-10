In Russia, the commander of the submarine “Krasnodar”, which launched “Calibre” over Ukraine, was shot

In Russia, the commander of the Krasnodar submarine, Stanislav Rzhitsky, was shot. His boat launched Kalibr cruise missiles over Ukraine, in particular, probably over Vinnytsia.

Russian media, with reference to the police, write that he was shot during a morning jog in Krasnodar. Rzytsky was shot several times in the back and chest.

The deputy chief for mobilization work in Krasnodar was also liquidated. Baza channel writes that Rzytskyi was killed by four shots in the back. The body of the deceased was pierced by 9 mm bullets. The killer was probably working.