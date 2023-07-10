Australia will send a reconnaissance aircraft to Germany to patrol aid delivery routes to Ukraine

The Australian Air Force is sending an E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft to Germany, which will patrol the routes for the delivery of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, writes Reuters.
The aircraft will follow logistics routes and hubs. It will not fly into the airspace of Ukraine. The aircraft will be responsible for early warning in case of any threats.
- The E-7A Wedgetail has a long-range surveillance radar, a secondary radar, and a high-speed satellite data transmission system. The plane also has a surface-to-air and air-to-air missile defense complex.