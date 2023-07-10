Canada is more than doubling its military presence in Latvia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed that he would significantly increase his countryʼs contribution to the NATO mission in Latvia.

CTV News writes about it.

Canada will provide C$2.6 billion in three-year funding for the mission and increase the number of Canadian troops in Latvia to 2 200.

Currently, 800 servicemen of the Canadian Armed Forces are stationed in Latvia.

Justin Trudeau also informed about the purchase and deployment of critical weapons systems. Canada is ready to deploy additional personnel to respond to allied crises and provide collective defence.

The Defense Minister Anita Anand recently said a squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks and about 130 troops would join the mission in the fall.