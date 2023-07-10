The German concern "Rheinmetall" will open a plant for the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks, CEO of the concern Armin Papperger told CNN.
According to him, the plant will be located in the western part of the country. Tanks will be built and repaired there, and Ukrainian specialists will be trained to maintain armored vehicles.
"[Ukrainians] must help themselves. If they keep waiting for help from the Europeans or the Americans for the next 10 or 20 years... itʼs impossible," Papperger noted.
- On March 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the "Rheinmetall" concern headed by Papperger in Kyiv. Later, "Ukroboronprom" concluded a strategic partnership agreement with the German concern. Papperger said in May that plant workers will build and repair "Rheinmetall Fuchs" armored personnel carriers under license at the new plant.