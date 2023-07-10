The German concern "Rheinmetall" will open a plant for the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks, CEO of the concern Armin Papperger told CNN.

According to him, the plant will be located in the western part of the country. Tanks will be built and repaired there, and Ukrainian specialists will be trained to maintain armored vehicles.

"[Ukrainians] must help themselves. If they keep waiting for help from the Europeans or the Americans for the next 10 or 20 years... itʼs impossible," Papperger noted.