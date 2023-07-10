A fight broke out in Bila Tserkva over the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour

A fight broke out in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region over the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour, which was handed over to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) by the decision of the city council.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) barricaded the door (sealed it from the inside with a metal shield), and one of the priests used a fire extinguisher to drive away people who came to demand that they vacate the cathedral.

People still managed to get into the temple, and police units arrived on the scene. The priests of the Moscow Patriarchate took almost all the icons with them. Metropolitan Yevstratiy of Bila Tserkva (Zorya) noted that they started doing this since May.

From June 30, the legal user of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour in Bila Tserkva became the Office of the Bila Tserkva Diocese of the OCU.

Also, Metropolitan Evstratiy added that the "show" was arranged "on the instructions of the MP Metropolitan Augustyn Markevych, twice awarded with orders of the Russian Federation", and stated that he considers such actions "as a deliberate pro-Russian provocation".