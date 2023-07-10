The court removed the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretyak from office for a year. He was found guilty of corruption

The court found the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretyak guilty of a corruption offense and ordered him to pay a fine of 6 800 hryvnias. He was removed from his post for a year.

"Suspilne Rivne" writes about this.

Tretyak is currently on a business trip to Germany. He has ten days to appeal the decision, which he calls a "mockery of the law.”

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) drew up three protocols against the mayor of Rivne due to a conflict of interests. Two protocols were closed due to the absence of the composition of the offense and the statute of limitations. The third protocol concerned the awarding of bonuses and additional payments to the head of affairs of the city executive committee Maria Korniychuk. During the election campaign, she contributed 45 000 hryvnias to Tretyakʼs candidate fund.

Oleksandr Tretyak denies that there was a conflict of interest.