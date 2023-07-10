Rescuers found two more dead under the rubble of the TPP in Donetsk region

On July 7, the roof of the boiler-turbine workshop collapsed at the thermal power plant in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. People were found under the rubble — the bodies of two victims, who were previously considered missing, were found by rescuers.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine writes about this.

A total of three people died due to the collapse of the roof of the TPP, which was regularly fired upon by the Russian occupiers. Three more are wounded. They have open craniocerebral injuries, rib fractures, bruises.

Power units of the TPP in Kurakhovo were shut down in an emergency.