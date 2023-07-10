A petition with a call to leave the dubbing in Ukrainian gained the required 25 000 signatures

A petition calling for the dubbing of films in Ukrainian has gained the necessary 25 000 signatures.

The author asks the president to review draft law No. 9432 "On the use of the English language in Ukraine." This is a provision that stipulates that from 2025, 50% of English-language films in Ukrainian cinemas must be shown in the original with Ukrainian subtitles; from 2026 — 75%, and from 2027 — 100%.

The request was initiated by actor and dubbing director Pavlo Skorokhodko, who is the official voice of Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants and has worked on dozens of other films.

He proposes not to destroy cinema dubbing, but to increase the number of sessions in the original language with Ukrainian subtitles, in order to leave the potential viewer the right to choose in which language to watch movies.